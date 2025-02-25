Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace has denied reports that its Chairman, Allen Onyema was stranded in Ekiti airport due to a lack of navigational aids

The airline called the report false, inaccurate and misleading, stating that it never violated any safety protocol

The company said its B737 was scheduled to pick up Allen Onyema, its Chairman, from Ekiti but was rerouted to Lagos due to bad weather

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Air Peace has refuted reports that its Chairman, Allen Onyema, was stranded at the Ekiti Agro Allied International Cargo Airport for 24 hours due to a lack of navigation equipment.

Ejike Ndiulo, speaking in a statement, said the report was false, inaccurate and misleading.

Air Peace reveals its Chairman, Allen Onyema was never abandoned in Ekiti Airport. Credit:@flyairpeace

Source: UGC

Air Peace denies violating safety protocols

The airline’s spokesman said the aircraft was scheduled to pick up its Chairman and his team on the evening of Saturday, February 22, 2025, but could not land in the state due to poor weather and rerouted to Lagos.

According to reports, Onyema went to receive an award from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, landing at the airport in Ekiti.

The report said that the Air Peace boss was scheduled to depart on Saturday evening, but his flight could not be cleared for take-off due to a lack of navigational equipment and his B737 could not work out a coordinate to fly out of the airport.

The Air Peace spokesman the airline categorically denies this report as false, inaccurate and misleading.

The airline says the flight was rerouted

According to him, the claim that the pilot took a risky manoeuvre from Ekiti airport to Lagos was a fabrication which suggests a breach of aviation safety guidelines.

Vanguard reports that the airline said that the flight was rerouted to Lagos as a standard safety precaution and as a routine occurrence in global aviation and does not show any inadequacy in the airport.

The statement denied engaging in unsafe operations, contrary to false claims as it upholds the highest international aviation safety standards.

“At Air Peace, safety is not just a priority but a fundamental precondition for all our activities. We remain committed to maintaining safe and timely operations, ” the airline said.

Air Peace denies as UK accuses it of violations

This is not the first time the airline has been accused of breaching safety standards.

In May 2024, the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) wrote to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, had allegedly violated some aviation safety regulations.

The development comes three months after the Nigerian airline began the Lagos-London route.

Two compulsory outcome reports on Air Peace have been reportedly sent to the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority.

Air Peace reveals its flight to Ekiti was rerouted to Lagos due to bad weather Credit: @flyairpeace

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian airline reacted to concerns about the safety of its passengers raised by the UK authorities.

Air Peace revealed that the UK Civil Aviation Authority wrote to Air Peace following their statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on its use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and several other concerns in a statement released late on Monday via their handle on X.

However, it said it provided the necessary information, and the matter was resolved without any issues.

Air Peace debunks 80% flight offer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has refuted claims of an 80% fare reduction on select flight routes, circulated on a Facebook page under "Silver Bryan Fran".

In a statement issued on Monday, December 15, the airline clarified that the promotion was false and urged Nigerians to disregard the fraudulent page and its claims.

The statement signed by Ejike Ndiulo, head of corporate communications said the report was a scam.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng