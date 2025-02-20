Passengers who were on the Delta Airlines aircraft that crashed in Toronto Canada are set to be paid by the airline

The passengers are to be paid $30,000 (N45 million) by the airline and they have been contacted for possible payment

The Delta Airlines aircraft was flying from Minneapolis, USA but crashed at Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday, February 17

Passengers who came out alive from a crashed airplane are set to be paid huge sums of money.

The passengers were onboard the Delta Airlines aircraft which crashed on Monday, February 17.

The Delta Airplane crashed in Toronto, Canada. Photo credit: Getty Images/Yaorusheng and Ppart.

Source: Getty Images

The aeroplane crashed-landed at the Canadian Toronto Pearson Airport, flipping over and turning passengers upside down.

As rescue officials rallied around, the passengers were left struggling for survival in the flipped airplane.

Delta Airlines to pay survivors

Now, Delta Airlines who operated the aircraft is set to pay all 76 passengers $30,000 (N45 million each). The airline is going to pay the amount as a lump sum with no strings attached.

One of the passengers who were on the aeroplane narrated what happened to CNN. Also, videos shared online showed the airplane when it flipped over.

John Nelson, who was on the plane told CNN:

"The winds were super gusty. The snow had kind of blown over the runways. It was routine, but like it was noticeable that there were kind of weird conditions. And when we hit, it was just super hard, like hit the ground and the plane went sideways and I believe, like it skidded on our side and then flipped over on our back where we ended up. There was like a big fireball on the left side of the plane. It was mass chaos. I was upside down. The lady next to me was upside down. We kind of let ourselves go and fell to hit the ceiling which is a sureal feeling. And then every body was just like 'get out, get out'. We could smell like jet fuel, and even now, I smell like jet fuel. And then we just crowded out the back of the airplane. The fire figters, the EMTs were there right away."

Why plane crash survivors are paid

In many countries of the world, airlines are required by law to pay compensation to air crash victims.

The New York Times reports:

"According to international treaties, when an international aviation accident causes injury or death, airlines in the United States are required to make advance payments to passengers if the airline determines that the money is necessary to cover their immediate economic needs."

Man reacts to news of plane crash in USA

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an aircraft went missing in the United States, sending rescue officials into a frenzy in an effort to find it.

The aircraft is a Bering Air Caravan and it was said to have disappeared over Alaska while flying from Unalakleet to Nome.

The aircraft had nine passengers and a pilot according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng