A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, January 24

According to FAAN, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with 245 passengers and 11 crew members, departed Lagos en route to Washington Dulles International Airport but made an air return and landed safely

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Lagos, Nigeria - A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on Friday, January 24, injuring 31 passengers and seven crew members in total.

According to a statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), four passengers and two crew members "sustained serious injuries".

Activity surrounding a United Airlines flight from Britain which made an emergency landing in Dublin Aiport. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

How the incident happened

Legit.ng gathers that the Boeing 787-8 flight, UA613, was en route to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) from Lagos when it made the emergency landing.

The aircraft had 245 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

According to Obiageli Orah, FAAN's director of public affairs and consumer protection, the plane departed MMIA at 23:59 pm on Thursday but made an air return and landed safely at 3:22 am on Friday, January 24.

Details on injuries and FAAN's response

Orah said four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, while 27 passengers and five crew members had minor injuries.

The injured passengers were transported to nearby clinics and hospitals for treatment.

“The rescue team responded swiftly and effectively, having been on alert and standby," Orah said.

“Aviation medical ambulances transported the injured passengers, some to the MMA Clinic and others to the Headquarters Clinic.”

She added that passengers with minor injuries received first aid and were discharged, while those with serious injuries were stabilised and transferred to the Duchess Hospital in Ikeja. Some passengers were taken to a hotel for accommodation.

According to Orah, the aircraft did not sustain any major damage. She said the authority will continue to provide updates on the incident.

Nigerians react to FAAN's update

Emmanuel K Ocheme, @emma_ocheme, posted on X:

"What is the nature of this incident? Thank God for sparing their lives! 3hrs on a distressed flight is like forever."

Sapien, @emdeeysagir, said:

"Thanks to God, all the passengers are safe."

Sanusi shehu, @Sanusisheh61919, said:

"We thank you Almighty for your Mercy upon our brothers and sisters."

De Eagle Eyes, @henry_nnaj41871, said:

"Thank God Almighty for this great miracle."

Aeroplane crashes, kills three people in Kenya

In another report, a light aircraft crash-landed on Friday, January 10, in Kenya's coastal Malindi County, resulting in the deaths of three people on the ground, local police officials reported.

The tragic event reportedly occurred in Kwachocha along the Malindi-Mombasa highway, with fatalities including one person who died when the plane burst into flames on impact.

Additionally, a motorcycle rider and a female passenger lost their lives when debris from the separated wings and tail of the plane struck them as the aircraft crashed into a building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng