Omdurman, Sudan - More than 40 people have been reportedly killed in a Sudanese army plane crash that happened at a residential area around the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman on Tuesday, February 25.

According to medical and military sources on Wednesday, February 26, the casualties included military and civilians.

Reuters reported that the sources revealed that the cause of the plane crash would likely be because of technical reasons.

Top military general died in Sudanese plane crash

Major General Bahr Ahmed, a top military commander in Khartoum who previously served as the commander of the army across the country's capital, was among those who died in the plane crash.

On Tuesday, February 26, the Sudanese army in a statement said that several military personnel and civilians were killed in the tragedy. However, the military authority did not give further details about the incident.

The statement of the military, which has been at war with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, reads:

“The injured have been taken to hospital and firefighting teams managed to contain the blaze at the crash site.”

Residents recount Sudanese military plane crash

According to the Northern Omdurman's residents, there was a loud explosion from the crash. It was learnt that the plane crash caused damage to several homes and power outages in the neighbourhoods.

The Karari Resistance Committee, one of the networks of volunteers that are coordinating aid in the Sudan war, explained that many injured people were brought to the al-Nao Hospital in Omdurman.

The incident is one of the numerous plane crashes across the world in recent times, with many of them happening in the United States.

January: Five major plane crashes under Trump

Under Donald Trump's administration, the US has experienced five major plane crashes in nearly 30 days of his administration. From January 20, 2025, no less than 87 people have reportedly died.

These incidents happened on January 29 in Washington where 67 people died; on January 31 Philadelphia aircraft killed seven people. On February 6, 10 people onboard were killed in an Alaska aircraft crash; on February 10, one person was killed; two people died in an Arizona plane crash on February 24 and four others were injured and crashed into a parked plane.

Yahoo News reported that there has not been a deadly plane crash in the US since 2009. The National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary reports were expected within the 30 days that each of the accidents happened.

US Navy Aircraft carrier collided with Merchant's vessel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Navy aircraft carrier reportedly collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt on Wednesday Night, February 13.

This was disclosed by the US military in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nuclear-powered carried remained stable and no injury was recorded.

The US Navy aircraft carrier is the latest disaster happening to America, this came after the fourth plane crash in the US.

Source: Legit.ng