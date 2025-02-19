President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to fire all U.S. attorneys left over from the Biden administration, citing unprecedented politicization of the agency

Termination notices were sent to several U.S. attorneys who had been appointed by Biden, as Trump emphasized the need to restore confidence in the Justice System

This move follows Trump's campaign promise to address what he described as the weaponization of the Justice Department against him

Washington, D.C., USA – President Donald Trump directed the Justice Department to fire all U.S. attorneys left over from the Biden administration, asserting that the agency had been "politicized like never before."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced, "Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining 'Biden Era' U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence. America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!".

Standard procedure and recent actions

Terminating U.S. attorneys from previous administrations is generally standard procedure.

Last week, the White House sent termination notices to several U.S. attorneys who had been appointed by Biden, serving as the top federal law enforcement officials in their assigned districts.

Typically, a new administration requests the resignation of a U.S. attorney being replaced, rather than issuing a termination letter.

However, days after taking office, Trump fired several career federal prosecutors involved in cases against him, including those working on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation over his handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Accusations of weaponization

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him in an effort to knock him out of the race, referring to the cases against him as the "Biden trials."

Most recently, Trump ordered the DOJ to drop a case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was facing corruption charges.

This directive prompted acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, along with five other staffers, to resign in protest, accusing the Justice Department of acceding to a "quid pro quo."

