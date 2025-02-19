The Nigerian Senate has summoned National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and security chiefs over allegations that the USAID is financing terrorism

Legit.ng reported that the Senate took this action after a video of US Congressman Scott Perry accusing USAID of funding terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, went viral

President Trump's administration, signed an executive order, suspending the projects and interventions of the USAID in some African countries

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, February 19, the Senate summoned the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the heads of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) over allegations of terrorist funding against the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Senate summons NSA, security chiefs as US lawmaker alleges USAID was Boko Haram's sponsor. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate, Nuhu Ribadu

Source: Facebook

USAID terrorist funding allegations: Ndume raise motion

This was after a lawmaker representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, raised a motion, demanding an urgent investigation into allegations of terror financing.

As reported by Channels TV, during the plenary, lawmakers expressed concerns over a viral video of a US Congressman, Scott Perry, who alleged that USAID has been involved in financing terrorist groups across the world, including Boko Haram.

Ndume noted that this claim comes shortly after the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, raised alarm that terrorist groups in the country were receiving sponsorship and training from international organisations.

Trump’s USAID freeze has sparked global concerns as Nigerian Senate probes terror funding allegations. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

USAID suspension: Trump's executive order

Meanwhile, the freeze in aid funding by Donald Trump’s new US administration has left humanitarian workers seeing a large proportion of their budget cut off and fearing millions will be affected as programmes are suspended.

According to reports, on January 24, four days after Trump returned to power, NGOs linked to the USAID received a first letter asking them to cease all activities funded by the agency.

A week later, a second letter, seen by AFP, authorised them to resume certain missions intended for “life-saving humanitarian assistance”.

But the terms used are vague and the NGOs say they feel lost.

The new administration has launched stinging attacks on USAID — which Trump claimed was “run by radical lunatics” and his ally and advisor, the world’s richest person Elon Musk, has described as a “criminal organisation”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now its acting director, vowing to put an end to its “insubordination”.

Global and regional NGOs told AFP in interviews that the effect to their work has been immediate and warned the move could also erode US influence worldwide.

USAID: Security expert rubbishes US lawmaker's claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sadeeq Shehu, a top Nigerian security expert, asserted that there is no credible evidence linking USAID to Boko Haram.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Shehu stated that similar allegations about foreign involvement in Nigeria’s insurgency have remained unproven for over 14 years.

Shehu urges authorities to focus on concrete intelligence rather than unsubstantiated claims, emphasizing the need for evidence before accusing foreign entities of supporting terrorism in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng