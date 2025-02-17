On January afternoon 26, 2025, a plane crashed near Faro in Yukon, Canada, in the North American region

Yukon, Canada - Matthew Carpenter, the pilot of a plane that crashed near the Canadian town of Faro, Yukon, has spoken about how he tried to prevent the crash.

According to Yukon News, speaking recently to the News on the crash, Carpenter expressed gratitude for the United States (US) military from Anchorage, Alaska and Canadian search-and-rescue teams that rescued him and his passenger.

Turbulence causes plane crash in Canada

Carpenter described the day as having calm weather before takeoff — “not even a breath of wind.” He had flown in and out many times. According to him, the plane was built for landing on deep snow conditions.

At approximately 4 p.m., while flying in a valley about three-quarters of the way back to Faro, the plane started encountering turbulence.

The wind then flipped it upside down. Carpenter said he tried to recover the plane, but by that time, they were too low, and the plane hit the trees before crashing.

While Carpenter’s leg was seriously injured, his passenger was not too badly hurt. Subsequently, the victims were taken to Whitehorse Hospital for medical treatment

How likely is it to survive a plane crash?

In a 1996 study, the European Transport Safety Council estimated that 90% of aircraft accidents were technically survivable.

Survival chances largely depend on factors like the presence of fire, the altitude a mishap takes place, and its location.

In general, experts say being aware of one's surroundings and the swiftness in exiting is key when there is danger.

Plane crashes in southern Philippines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that four people lost their lives when a plane crashed into a rice field in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, in the Philippines.

Preliminary information from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that all four passengers may have been foreign nationals. Verification is, however, still ongoing.

The aircraft went down in Barangay Malatimon, damaging nearby property. A buffalo sustained injuries in the crash, but no other civilians were harmed.

