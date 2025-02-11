Jet Owned by Singer Collides with Another Private Jet, Killing One

A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport, resulting in one fatality and several injuries

Neil's jet veered off the runway upon landing and crashed into a parked Gulfstream 200 jet

The runway has been closed, and authorities are investigating the incident amidst recent concerns over aviation safety following multiple recent crashes in the U.S

Arizona, USA – A private jet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another jet at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, resulting in one fatality and several injuries, authorities reported.

Neil's jet was landing when it veered off the runway and collided with a parked Gulfstream 200 jet. There were two pilots and two passengers on Neil’s plane, but Neil was not among them.

Incident details and response

The jet, arriving from Austin, Texas, experienced a failure in its primary landing gear, causing the collision, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at Scottsdale Airport.

Two people injured in the crash were taken to trauma centres, with one in stable condition at a hospital.

The Scottsdale Fire Department is working to recover the body of the person killed in the incident.

Statements from authorities and Vince Neil's representative

Vince Neil’s representative, Worrick Robinson, IV, expressed Neil's thoughts and prayers for those involved, thanking first responders for their critical aid.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky also offered condolences and assured that the situation is being closely monitored by the airport, police, and federal agencies.

The runway has been closed for the foreseeable future.

Recent aviation disasters

The Scottsdale collision follows three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks.

On January 29, a commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital, killing 67 people.

On January 31, a medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia, killing seven, including one person on the ground.

Last week, a small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska, killing all 10 people on board.

