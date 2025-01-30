DC Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly confirmed no survivors were expected at the crash site of the American Airlines flight and military helicopter collision, with 27 bodies recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter

A helpline has been set up by American Airlines for the victims' loved ones, with CEO Robert Eisen addressing the public

Reagan National Airport is set to reopen at 11am local time amid ongoing recovery efforts

The crash alert was sounded at 8:48pm last night, and first responders found extremely frigid conditions, heavy wind, and ice on the water as they operated throughout the night.

Officials Confirm No Survivors Expected After Airplane Carrying 64 People Collided with Helicopter

Thanking the responders

Chief Donnelly expressed gratitude to the various agencies and departments that assisted in the operation, stating, "We don’t believe there are any survivors."

He confirmed that 27 bodies had been recovered from the plane and one from the helicopter.

Helpline set up for victims' loved ones

American Airlines CEO Robert Eisen announced that a helpline had been set up for friends and family of those affected by the crash.

He stated, "At this time we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft." The helpline number is 1-800-679-8215. Eisen acknowledged that there were many questions at this early stage and promised to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Reagan national airport to reopen

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Carter confirmed that Reagan National Airport would reopen at 11am local time (4pm GMT).

He thanked the many responders still working to complete the recovery, stating, "A lot of effort was brought to bear but unfortunately we weren’t able to rescue anyone."

Airplane collides with helicopter on air

Legit.ng reported that an American Airlines flight collided mid-air with a helicopter in Washington DC, resulting in both aircraft crashing into the Potomac River.

The jet, which was coming from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, along with three US Army soldiers on the military helicopter.

Approximately 300 emergency responders were deployed in "rescue mode," with police divers and boats searching the water for survivors under windy and dark conditions. Police officials informed the BBC's US partner CBS News that 18 bodies had been recovered, but there was no official update on casualties.

