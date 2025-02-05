President Donald Trump has announced the United States of America (USA) plan to "take over the Gaza Strip"

The returning American president said the United States would level the area and create economic development for jobs and housing for the people

According to Trump, the United States will be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous weapons and bombs in the area

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - President Donald Trump said the United States of America (USA) will "take over the Gaza Strip," level it, and rebuild the area.

Legit.ng recalls that an armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups has been taking place in the Gaza Strip and Israel since October 7, 2023.

President Donald Trump says the US will create economic development for jobs and housing. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

In a significant twist of event, both countries agreed to end the war and release hostages captured by Hamas-led militants during their 2023 attack on Israel, in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

President Trump said the United States will dismantle all of the dangerous weapons in the area.

The returning American President stated this during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday evening, February 4, 2025.

In the video shared via Trump’s X handle @POTUS, he said the US will create economic development for jobs and housing for the people.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.

"Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

"Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back. If you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years."

Legit.ng also reported that President Trump ordered the bombing of ISIS targets and other terrorists in Somalia.

The airstrikes are the first Trump will order after assuming office as US president on January 20, 2025.

The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared more details about the coordinated airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives.

Gaza: Head of Hamas govt reportedly assassinated

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday, October 3, 2024 said a strike three months ago killed three senior Hamas leaders in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the strike killed Rawhi Mushtaha, the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, and two other senior Hamas leaders.

Slain Mushtaha had a direct impact on decisions relating to Hamas’ force deployment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng