United States President Donald Trump has sacked the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard over concerns about the border, recruitment and a report of "erosion of trust".

According to Fox News, the development was disclosed by a senior DHS official, who confirmed that Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman had terminated 51-year-old Adm. Linda Lee Fagan.

Trump sacks Adm. Linda Lee Fagan, the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Why Trump sack Linda Lee Fagan

It was alleged that the military boss had demonstrated leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and an inability to advance the Coast Guard's strategic objectives.

Some of his sins included the alleged inability to address border security threats and poor recruitment and retention leadership. Others are mismanagement in acquiring key acquisitions such as icebreakers and helicopters, excessive focus on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and an "erosion of trust" over the mishandling and cover-up of Operation Fouled Anchor, which was the Coast Guard's internal investigation into sexual assault cases at the Coast Guard Academy.

The military boss was accused of ineffective deployment of Coast Guard assets in supporting the national border. This included the interception of Fentanyl and other illegal substances. She was also accused of insufficient coordination with DHS to prioritize operations at the maritime borders.

Recruitment, other allegations against sacked Fagan

The DHS official said Fagan had significant failures in recruiting personnel, worsening operational readiness issues. The official added that the lack of innovative strategies to address retention struggles in critical specialities weakened workforce sustainability.

Under her leadership, persistent delays and cost overruns in acquiring essential platforms, including icebreakers and helicopters, undermined Coast Guard capabilities in the Arctic and other strategic regions. The official further cited inadequate accountability for acquisition failures that were highlighted during President Trump's first administration.

Fagan also prioritized DEI policies, including at the Coast Guard Academy, which diverted resources and focus from operational essentials.

US: When was Donald Trump sworn in?

Legit.ng recalled that Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States (POTUS). The 78-year-old politician made a major comeback in the November presidential election, four years after Joe Biden defeated him.

Trump has also ordered the deployment of the military to work with the immigration and the US culture war as he resumed office for the second term.

Recall that Trump was a political outsider at his first-term inauguration in 2017. However, taking the oath of office on Monday, January 20, the 7th US president said wealthy and powerful Americans surrounded him.

However, the second-term US president was flanked by the gang of Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, and Amazon chief Jeff Bezos. The billionaires were said to have gotten a prime seat alongside Trump's cabinet members at the Capitol.

Source: Legit.ng