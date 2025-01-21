President Donald Trump started purging more than 1,000 appointees from former President Joe Biden’s administration overnight

Legit.ng reports that Trump started with celebrity chef Jose Andres and embattled retired General Mark Milley

The new American leader fired off the “official notice of dismissal” to four Biden appointees in a midnight social media post

Washington, USA - The new president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, said on Tuesday, January 21, that he plans to remove over 1,000 appointees from the administration of former President Joe Biden.

As reported by Reuters, Trump already announced four dismissals on social media, including former top general Mark Milley and celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that those he would sack "are not aligned with our vision to make America great again".

He wrote:

"My presidential personnel office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand presidential appointees from the previous administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again."

Legit.ng reports that the step will likely reignite concerns that the president aims to replace Biden appointees with individuals faithful to his agenda.

If Trump follows through on his campaign promises to downsize the civil service and enhance efficiency, it could result in the closure of entire departments.

Trump to roll back Biden's executive actions

Meanwhile, Trump said on Monday, January 20, that he will revoke nearly 80 executive actions of the administration of former Democratic President Joe Biden, according to The Business Standard.

The Republican US president added he would also implement an immediate freeze on new regulations and hiring.

Trump told a cheering crowd at Washington's Capital One Arena after his inauguration on Monday, January 20:

"I'll revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration.

"I will implement an immediate regulation freeze, which will stop Biden bureaucrats from continuing to regulate," Trump went on, adding he will also "issue a temporary hiring freeze to ensure that we're only hiring competent people who are faithful to the American public."

