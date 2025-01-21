President Trump signs an executive order to redefine birthright citizenship, restricting automatic citizenship to children born to U.S. citizens or permanent residents

Children born to undocumented Nigerian immigrants or those on temporary visas may lose eligibility for U.S. citizenship, facing potential deportation

Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, condemn the executive order as a violation of the 14th Amendment

United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking to redefine birthright citizenship in the United States.

Signed just hours after his inauguration on January 20, the order seeks to limit automatic citizenship to children born to parents who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

This policy shift will have significant ramifications for immigrant communities, particularly those with unlawful immigrant status, as Trump’s executive order halts the issuance of U.S. passports to children born to non-citizen parents.

The Social Security Administration is also instructed to cease recognizing these children as U.S. citizens.

What's the impact on Nigerian immigrants and their children?

Children born to undocumented Nigerian immigrants, as well as those on temporary visas, may no longer be eligible for U.S. citizenship through birth.

This change could leave many families with children born on U.S. soil facing tough choices.

Those children could also potentially face deportation alongside their parents under Trump’s broader immigration policies.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 21, Professor Michael Ojo, a Nigerian immigration law expert, said,

"For many Nigerians, the U.S. has been a land of opportunity, and this order could severely limit that pathway, especially for families who have relied on birthright citizenship to secure a better future for their children."

Nigerians' ‘Birth Tourism’ at Risk

For years, Nigeria has been one of the top countries where “birth tourism” is common, with many expectant mothers travelling to the U.S. to give birth and secure citizenship for their children, ICIR reported.

The new executive order may jeopardize these arrangements and raise uncertainty for families who had planned for their U.S.-born children to gain citizenship rights.

Trump’s executive order has been met with immediate backlash from civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which argues that the move is a direct violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the country.

In a statement, ACLU executive director, Anthony Romero, condemned the action:

“This policy undermines the very foundation of American values—equality, fairness, and justice. We will challenge this executive order in the courts."

While legal experts have indicated that Trump’s order may face significant challenges in the judiciary, the uncertainty created by the policy could deter Nigerians and other immigrants from seeking opportunities in the U.S, The Guardian reported.

Wider Implications of Trump’s immigration orders

In addition to the birthright citizenship order, President Trump signed a further immigration measure declaring illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border a national emergency.

This new policy designates criminal cartels as terrorist organizations and aims to overturn several key immigration policies put in place by the Biden administration.

One of the most notable reversals is the restriction of deportation priorities, now expanded to include individuals who have committed even minor infractions, regardless of their national security threat status.

These immigration measures continue Trump’s efforts to tighten U.S. immigration laws and reinforce his stance on reducing illegal immigration.

What’s next for Nigerian immigrants?

Nigerian immigrants, especially those with plans for U.S.-born children, now find themselves in a precarious situation.

While the legality of Trump’s orders is still to be determined in court, the immediate impact has created a sense of fear and uncertainty within the community.

Many Nigerians may need to adjust their immigration strategies and rethink their plans for relocating or settling in the U.S. amidst these new developments.

