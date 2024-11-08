BREAKING: US Govt Charges 3 Over Alleged Plot to Kill Donald Trump, Details Surface
Washington, D.C., USA - The United States (US) government has brought charges against an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Donald Trump.
The incident happened before Trump emerged as the president-elect.
As reported by the BBC, the Department of Justice on Friday, November 8, unsealed an indictment against 51-year-old Farhad Shakeri alleging he was tasked with “providing a plan” to kill Trump.
According to court documents, Iranian officials asked Shakeri, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.
Two other individuals — Carlisle Rivera and Jonathon Loadholt — were charged, according to the CNN. Messrs Rivera and Loadholt are American citizens.
Legit.ng recalls that Trump experienced two attempts on his life during his presidential campaign. In July, he was shot in the ear by a gunman at a Butler, Pa., rally.
Another individual months later showed up on the edge of Trump’s West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course with a firearm.
No evidence has come to light to suggest either individual was part of a broader conspiracy, but federal officials have warned Trump that Iran is attempting to assassinate him.
