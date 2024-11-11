Former ICE Director Tom Homan has been appointed as the "border czar" in the Trump administration, tasked with overseeing mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump announced Homan's role on Truth Social, praising his expertise in border control

Homan's appointment comes amid Trump's renewed commitment to aggressive immigration policies, including the largest deportation program in American history

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan has been appointed as the "border czar" in the Trump administration, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday, October 10.

Homan, a staunch supporter of Trump, will oversee the mass deportations promised throughout Trump's 2024 campaign.

"I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," Trump wrote in his post on Sunday evening.

"Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump added.

Homan previously oversaw ICE during the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" enforcement policy, which resulted in the separation of parents from their children at the border.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) estimates that between 500 to 1,000 families have not been reunited.

Controversial Policies and Future Plans

At a rally in Madison Square Garden in New York City in October, Trump promised to enact mass deportations on "Day 1" of his presidency.

"On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," he said.

"I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."

Trump has criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies, claiming they have made America less safe.

