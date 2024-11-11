A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has explained why Nigeria will not benefit from Donald Trump's administration

The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group said Nigeria, under the APC-led President Bola Tinubu administration is experiencing significant difficulties

Akinniyi said Trump was voted on the basis of his promises which is to give native Americans access to enjoying their own country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - The spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, said Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration will not reap tangible benefits from US President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Akinniyi said this is because Nigeria is currently experiencing significant difficulties under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Akinniyi said Nigeria won't reap tangible benefits from Trump's foreign policy unless we bring substantial value. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Donald J. Trump

The PDP chieftain stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 10.

He argued that Trump's foreign policy is expected to prioritize transactional relationships.

According to Akinniyi, Nigeria can only benefit from the incoming Trump government if the country brings substantial value.

“Nigeria, under the APC-led Bola Tinubu administration, is experiencing significant difficulties, meaning we won't reap tangible benefits from Trump's foreign policy unless we bring substantial value.

“Trump's foreign policy is expected to prioritize transactional relationships, moving away from multilateral partnerships and putting aid, trade, and climate agreements in doubt, say many experts.”

He said Nigeria could be limited to how Africa fits within Trumo’s broader geopolitical objectives, especially concerning his rivalry with China.

Speaking further, he said he agreed with Christopher Isike, professor of African studies and international relations at the University of Pretoria in South Africa that Trump is a dealer and he transacts based on what he can get.

Akinniyi said Africa might have reduced access to Immigrants' visas and less Aid from the US into the continent.

He concluded by saying that:

“In general, Nigeria and Africa should concentrate on value exchange with countries of equal measures. We have to focus on making our country and continent less dependent on others.

“Clearly, Trump was voted on the basis of his promises which is to give native Americans the access of enjoying their own country.”

