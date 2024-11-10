PDP chieftain David Itopa downplayed Trump’s recent US election win, saying it holds no real importance for Nigerians due to Trump’s indifference to African issues

Itopa criticized Trump’s silence on violence in Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau states and his lack of support during Nigeria's #EndSARS protests

Celebrating Trump’s victory, Itopa argued, is “a misplaced priority” for Nigerians

Following Donald Trump's recent presidential victory over Kamala Harris in the United States election, a prominent chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed why this outcome is of limited relevance for Nigerians.

David Itopa, while speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, argued that Trump’s leadership offers no meaningful benefits to Nigeria.

David Itopa disapproves of Nigeria's involvement in US presidential election Photo credit: David Itopa/Bradon Bell

Source: UGC

Itopa referenced Trump’s history of controversial remarks about Africans and criticized the former president’s alleged indifference to issues affecting Nigerians and Black communities.

"Trump has consistently shown disdain for the Black community while championing ideals aligned with white supremacists,” Itopa asserted.

The PDP bigwig highlighted the lack of action from Trump’s previous administration on incidents of violence in Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau states, which saw Nigerians suffer greatly amid deafening silence from the former president.

"Under Trump’s watch as the 45th POTUS, Nigerians were butchered in their numbers, and his silence was deafening," Itopa added.

Itopa also recalled the #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria, which gained global attention in 2020.

Despite calls for solidarity from international leaders, Trump remained disengaged.

"During #EndSARS, Trump looked the other way while defenseless Nigerians faced vi olence. His actions, or lack thereof, showed that those lives didn’t matter to him," Itopa stated.

Celebrating Trump’s victory, Itopa concluded:

"It is merely a misplaced priority" for Nigerians. "If anything, expecting support from him is clearly a waste of time."

US Election 2024: Bill Gates hails Donald Trump over re-election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, congratulated President Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance following their historic election victory.

Gates took his message to X (formerly Twitter).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng