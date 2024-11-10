Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan congratulated Donald Trump on his 2024 U.S. election win, praising his leadership and American voters' trust

Jonathan expressed hope that Trump's presidency will promote global peace, stability, and economic progress

He voiced optimism that the U.S. under Trump will help address international challenges and foster global cooperation

Following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has extended a warm congratulatory message to the winner.

The former president praised Trump’s leadership and expressed optimism for his upcoming term as the 47th president of the United States.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan hails Donald Trump over victory at US poll Photo credit: Pool/ Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The former president hailed the US president-elect in a statement shared via his X page on Sunday, November 10.

Jonathan said:

"I extend my warmest felicitations to you on your election as the 47th President of the United States.

"Your impressive victory is a testament to the American people's faith in your leadership and vision for the future."

GEJ expresses hope for global peace, stability

Additionally, Jonathan expressed his desire for the United States, under Trump’s leadership, to contribute positively to international peace, stability, and economic progress.

He said:

"I am optimistic that your presidency will not only advance the American dream but also promote the cause of global peace, stability, and progress.

"The world is facing a number of complex challenges, and I am hopeful that the United States will lead in fostering solutions that benefit all nations."

Tinubu congratulates Donald Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th president of the United States.

In a statement released by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu expressed his eagerness to strengthen the bond between Nigeria and the US, particularly in navigating the complexities of the modern world.

Tinubu noted that he was optimistic that Trump's leadership will bring peace closer to the global community. He emphasized the potential for collaborative efforts to promote economic cooperation, foster peace, and tackle global challenges affecting citizens of both nations.

