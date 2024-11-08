President Joe Biden has pledged a "peaceful and orderly transition" to his successor, Donald Trump, following the recent election

In a historic and conciliatory address, U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to ensure a "peaceful and orderly transition" to his Republican predecessor and now successor, Donald Trump.

Speaking from the White House's Rose Garden, Biden emphasized the importance of respecting the democratic process, stating, "We accept the choice the country made," and reiterating his belief that "you can't love your country only when you win."

Biden also praised Vice-President Kamala Harris, calling her "a partner and a public servant" who ran an "inspiring" campaign.

His remarks came as Democrats in Washington began to seek accountability for Harris's significant loss to Trump, with much of the blame directed at Biden.

Critics argue that the 81-year-old president should have withdrawn from the race sooner or not run for a second term at all.

Balancing a tone of reconciliation with reassurance, Biden addressed the contentious campaign season where Harris warned that a Trump victory would threaten democracy, and Trump described the U.S. as a "nation in decline."

Biden reaffirmed his faith in American democracy, calling it "the greatest experiment in self-government in the world" and asserting that "the will of the people always prevails."

Acknowledging the defeat, Biden urged his supporters to remain hopeful, saying, "We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back."

He also tackled the issue of the economy, which many voters in swing states cited as a primary concern.

Trump had blamed Biden for the spike in inflation to a 40-year high in June 2022, while Harris highlighted the economic improvements since the steep recession during Trump's first term.

Despite the loss, Biden encouraged his supporters to take pride in his "historic" term, which he claimed left behind "the strongest economy in the world" and over $1 trillion worth of infrastructure work completed.

"I know people are still hurting, but things are changing rapidly," he said.

