President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria recently received a 30-minute call from President Joe Biden of the United States. The call focused on collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the release of Tigran Gambaryan, Head of Finance Crime Compliance at Binance. Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the call, which took place at 4 pm Nigerian time.

The minister said the discussion emphasized the importance of partnership between the two countries in addressing security concerns in Africa and West Africa. President Tinubu expressed gratitude to the US for their cooperation in various areas. President Biden reaffirmed the significance of this partnership, highlighting Africa's crucial role in shaping the future of the world.

Tinubu demands permanent seat for Africa in US

Tuggar added that the conversation also addressed the issue of a permanent seat for Africa on the United Nations Security Council. President Biden assured President Tinubu that the US supports Africa's bid for a permanent seat and believes Nigeria is a strong contender for one.

This phone call comes as Nigeria is navigating its stance on cryptocurrency regulation. Recently, the Nigerian government lifted its ban on crypto, and the Central Bank released guidelines for banks to operate cryptocurrency accounts. This shift in policy reflects President Tinubu's election campaign promise to review regulations and make them more crypto-friendly.

The partnership between Nigeria and the US is expected to have a positive impact on the region's security and economic development. With the US supporting Africa's bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat, this collaboration may pave the way for increased global influence for Nigeria and other African nations.

