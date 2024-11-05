At his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Donald Trump insisted on an election night result, despite the likelihood of delays due to postal votes

Trump, running against Democrat Kamala Harris, has previously made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud

His refusal to acknowledge his 2020 defeat raises fears he might repeat this strategy after the outcome of election is announced

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

At his final rally before the US presidential election, Republican candidate Donald Trump once again set unimaginable expectations regarding the vote count, insisting on a result on election night.

"We want the answer tonight," the 78-year-old was said to have declared to a crowd of supporters in Grand Rapids, a highly contested swing state.

Trump demands immediate election results. Photo credit: Jeff Milad via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Electoral fraud allegations

According to Yahoo news, Trump has previously stirred up sentiment with unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud. Running against Democrat Kamala Harris, the race is shaping up to be a close one.

However, it is considered unlikely that the election result will be determined within a few hours after the polling stations close, particularly due to the delay caused by postal votes in some states.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Trump declared himself the winner on election night and called for a stop to the vote count when he was temporarily ahead of his then-challenger Joe Biden.

He has refused to acknowledge his defeat in 2020 to Biden to this day, raising fears that he might repeat this strategy.

US presidential election 2024

The 2024 US presidential election is shaping up to be a high-stakes battle between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Both candidates have been campaigning vigorously across the country, addressing key issues such as the economy, healthcare, and immigration.

Polls indicate a razor-thin margin between the two, with Trump emphasizing his "America-first" policies and Harris focusing on social justice and uniting the people.

The outcome remains uncertain, with both sides preparing for a potentially contentious result.

Reasons why Donald Trump may win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2024 US presidential election promises to be a high-stakes battle, with former president Donald Trump taking on Vice President Kamala Harris in what is shaping up to be a razor-thin campaign.

While Harris and the Democratic Party have a solid base, Trump's large following and unique campaign techniques pose a significant threat to their chances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng