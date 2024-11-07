Several Nigerians have stormed social media to express their frustration at the latest national grid collapse which has thrown many homes into darkness

Legit.ng reports that the national electricity grid collapsed for the second time in three days, leading to a blackout in many parts of the country

According to a terse statement on the verified X (formerly Twitter) account of the Nigeria National Grid, the facility collapsed on Thursday morning, November 7

Osogbo, Osun state - Businesses and homes in Nigeria were again left without power supply on Thursday, November 7, after the nation’s national grid collapsed twice in less than 72 hours, dropping power generation.

The latest development came barely 48 hours after the last collapse and 24 hours off the back of electricity restoration.

Legit.ng reports that Thursday's collapse marks the 10th grid collapse in 2024, an unprecedented frequency of such incidents.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to issue any official statement regarding the latest setback, but @NationalGridNg — the X handle that provides information about electricity power distribution in Nigeria — confirmed it.

@NationalGridNg tweeted:

"Another grid setback experienced."

National grid: Nigerians on X displeased

@Arakunrin_MFR wrote:

"The National Grid appears to have a genotype SS since it is impossible to have a strong gene and be dying every day.

"National grid needs national help. National grid needs national prayer."

@ObianujuMenkiti commented:

"The cash out Season seems to be nearing completion.

"Kudos.. how many more collapse before the extraction begins?

"Na Italian Job we dey watch like this sha."

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar said:

"It's like you guys are just catching cruise with our emotions."

Grid: Tinubu urged to sack power minister

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately dismiss Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power.

In a statement by Emmanuel Onwubiko, its national coordinator, obtained by Legit.ng, HURIWA expressed deep dissatisfaction and outrage over the repeated collapse of the national electricity grid under the Tinubu administration.

