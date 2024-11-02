Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom, securing 53,806 votes to defeat Robert Jenrick

As the first black woman to lead a major UK political party, Badenoch takes over from Rishi Sunak as leader of the opposition after the Conservative Party suffered its worst-ever election defeat

Many Nigerians have reacted to her victory, praising her historic achievement while also assessing its potential impact on Nigeria

United Kingdom—Former British Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader after a contest that lasted over 14 weeks.

She secured 53,806 votes to beat her rival Robert Jenrick, who got 12,418 votes, according to BBC.

Legit.ng gathers that Badenoch set out two clear objectives for her leadership - to hold the Labour government to account and prepare for a future Tory government.

Badenoch, the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom, will replace Rishi Sunak as opposition leader as the Conservative Party recently suffered its worst-ever election defeat.

Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, has congratulated the new opposition leader and expressed readiness to work with her.

"Congratulations, @KemiBadenoch, on becoming the Conservative Party’s new leader. The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country," Starmer posted on X.

"I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people."

How Nigerians reacted to Kemi Badenoch's victory

Badenoch was born in London and raised in Nigeria until she was 16 by her Nigerian parents. Thus, her victory has attracted reactions from the West African country.

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, posted on X:

"Congratulations to @KemiBadenoch on her victory in the UK Conservative Party election. Mrs. Badenoch is the first person of African origin to occupy this position.

"I call on all Nigerians in Nigeria and the diaspora to rally around her."

THINK YORUBA FIRST, @ThinkYoruba_1st, posted:

"Yoruba women are Royalty. Congratulations on being the new leader of the Leader of the Conservative Party. May Olodumare make your journey a wonderful one. May the Orishas guide you right."

Siju Adeoye, @sijuwadeade, said:

"History making Olukemi Olufunto Adegoke Badenoch @KemiBadenoch. The Right Honourable Kemi Badenoch MP wins the Leadership Race for UK Conservative Party. First Black Woman to lead any UK political party in Britain 🇬🇧👏🏽"

Florence Eshalomi MP, @FloEshalomi, said:

"From one British Nigerian MP to another British Nigerian MP, congratulations @KemiBadenoch on your election as Leader of the Conservative Party. Eku ori ire. Your dad would be proud."

Meanwhile, amid the congratulations, some Nigerians also do not forget Badenoch's controversial comments and her negative portrayal of Nigeria.

Kelechi, @kelechnekoff, said:

"Congratulations @KemiBadenoch, denying racism and actively misrepresenting the harm of colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade, is really working out for you 💛 #Girlboss #BeelzebubsBabe"

Adémọ́lá Oshodi, @ekometa, said:

"Kemi Badenoch emerges new Conservative Party leader. If she ever leads the government. These are the implications for Nigeria:

"1. Likelihood to be tougher on immigration. Her utterances clearly demonstrate this. Her need not be biased exists.

"2. Less, or will push to maintain status quo, on funding of UK developmental programs abroad.

"3. Quicker to criticize Nigeria’s domestic issues.

"4. She however helps the image, clout, and prestige of Nigeria. Nigerians can not be ignored."

Fani-Kayode rubbishes Badenoch for attacking Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, tackled Badenoch over repeated bashing of Nigerians in her bid to replace ousted Sunak as leader of the Tory party.

In an interview with Mail Online, the 44-year-old British Nigerian criticized Nigeria. She noted that she doesn’t want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

Reacting to Badenoch's statement, Fani-Kayode, in a post shared on his X page on Saturday, October 26, literally descended heavily on the British Nigerian.

