United States President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, faced off in the first 2022 presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday evening, June 28.

During the first of the two presidential debates, President Biden appeared to be struggling for a rematch of the 2020 campaign, as the Republicans took pride in Trump's chances.

According to the Washington Post, a recent poll has suggested that race is still close in key states.

However, what was learned and what marked the big clash between the two US presidential candidates have been outlined.

Below are five takeaways from the debate:

President Biden was rough

The biggest question before the debate night was how President Biden would manage. Voters were concerned about his age, sharpness, and previous unwillingness to debate in his campaigns.

In March 2024, Biden delivered an energetic State of the Union speech. However, many believed the president would avoid debating any opponent at the event.

Thursday night was not a strong performance for Biden. The president appeared downright rough at a point.

Biden was raspy during the debate and showed little inflexion or vigour. He stumbled over his lines of argument and his words. An important example came when he tried to make a point about the country's health care system. President Biden failed to make his point clear before his time was up.

Rare traction on Jan. 6, Trump’s legal problems

Biden had good moments when it came to conversation on democracy, the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the former president's legal battle.

The US president made a point when he highlighted the felony conviction of Trump. He said: “The only person on the stage who’s a convicted felon right now is the man I’m looking at right now”

Also, Biden put Trump on the spot for suggesting that the January 6 defendants had been prosecuted, which the American people broadly disagreed with.

Towards the end of the debate, Biden told Trump that his 2020 loss, which he tried to overturn, led to two of his indictments, “something snapped in you.”

Trump tells many lies

The former president was said to have put up his usual stream of false and misleading claims during his performance at the presidential debate.

Such false claims were having capped insulin costs before being done by Biden. That there were no terrorist attacks under his watch. Blue states after birth execution of babies. Biden wanted to increase the people's tax by 400 per cent, and Biden indicted him (There is no fact that Biden was involved in his case).

It was not a great debate

There were many questions concerning the format of the debate, considering that it came up early on. There was no theatrical audience at the debate, and a mute button regulated the time and whether candidates talked over one another.

Though the format worked, it did not make it a great debate. It helped in avoiding a replay of a messy fight like the first debate in the 2020 election. The candidates appeared to understand that talking when it was not their turn was against the rules.

The lack of audience also means something in the presidential debate.

Trump takes a position on abortion

Former President Trump then made a restraint on his position on abortion, saying that it should be a decision of the state and moved to leave it at that.

He said: “First of all, the Supreme Court just approved the abortion pill, and I agree with their decision to have done that, and I will not block it.”

