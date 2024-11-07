In a twist, Vice President Kamala Harris assured Americans that she and her team would help President-elect Donald Trump with a peaceful transfer of power following his election victory

Harris expressed deep gratitude to her supporters in a series of posts on her official X (formerly Twitter) page, thanking them for their trust and the opportunity to serve the country

Harris urged Americans to accept the election result, extending her congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election, return to the White House

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

United States of America- Kamala Harris sent an important message to her supporters on Wednesday night, November 6, when she vowed to help Donald Trump with the transfer of power.

Kamala Harris thanks supporters, congratulates Trump Photo credit: Kamala Harris, Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reported that Vice President Harris called Trump, the president-elect of the United States (US), to concede the 2024 election.

In a post shared on her official X page, she appreciated her supporters for their support and expressed gratitude to them and the country for the opportunity to serve.

She tweeted:

"My heart is full today—full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve."

In another post, Harris also urged Americans, her supporters, to accept the election result as she congratulated Trump on his win.

Harris tweeted:

"We must accept the results of this election.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I told him that we will help him and his team with that transition, and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the winner of the 2024 presidential election in the United States America (USA) will soon be announced.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is coasting home to victory after clinching 266 electoral college votes.

Legit.ng compiled the list of states won by Trump and the incumbent vice president and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris so far.

Source: Legit.ng