Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democrat told to go home and "get some sleep" on election night

Harris failed to show up as her supporters flocked to her alma mater campus, Howard University for the watch party

The Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said Harris would instead deliver remarks on Wednesday, November 6

United States - Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democrat, has ditched her plan to speak on election night on election night on Tuesday, November 5.

The Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon encouraged supporters to go home and "get some sleep" ahead of 11 p.m on US election night.

Democrat supporters flocked to the campus of Harris’ alma mater, Howard University for the watch party before results began ticking towards a Donald Trump victory.

As reported by FOX News, Dillion disclosed that Harris would not speak to supporters or the nation the night of the election.

He explained that Harris would instead deliver remarks on Wednesday, November 6.

"Those of you who were around in 2020 know this well: It takes time for all the votes to be counted – and all the votes will be counted.”

He continued:

"That’s how our system works. What we do know is this race is not going to come into focus until the early morning hours. We’ll continue to keep you all updated as we get more information. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow."

