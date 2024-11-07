Former President Barack Obama, alongside Michelle, has released a statement following the results of the 2024 US presidential election

They congratulated Donald Trump on his comeback victory in the 2024 election and hailed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s campaign efforts

Donald Trump, after a dramatic and contentious election battle, secured a historic comeback victory in the election, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Barack Obama has spoken about the setback suffered by Kamala Harris in the historic White House race.

Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, secured a comeback victory to the White House after winning the presidential election.

Barack Obama, wife react to Donald Trump win, Kamala Harris loss. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump, Kamala Harris, @BarackObama

Source: Facebook

Trump's remarkable comeback was projected by Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) after winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

On his path to victory, Trump survived two assassination attempts, criminal trials and a change in Democrat presidential ticket.

Trump, the 45th President of the United States is now slated to become its 47th in January 2025 when he takes up office following his inauguration.

Obama, wife releases statement after Trump's win

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Obama said that while this was not the outcome he had hoped for, he and his wife, Michelle, wished to congratulate Trump and JD Vance on their victory.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.

"Michelle and I could not be prouder of Vice President Harris and Governor Walz — two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign. And we will always be grateful to the staff and volunteers who poured their heart and soul into electing public servants they truly believed in."

See Obama's full statement below:

Read more about US election here:

Kamala Harris thanks supporters after loss to Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kamala Harris assured Americans that she and her team would help President-elect Donald Trump with a peaceful transfer of power following his election victory.

Harris expressed deep gratitude to her supporters in a series of posts on her official X (formerly Twitter) page, thanking them for their trust and the opportunity to serve the country.

Harris urged Americans to accept the election result, extending her congratulations to Donald Trump on his re-election, return to the White House.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng