The winner of the 2024 presidential election in the United States America (USA) will soon be announced

Republican candidate Donald Trump is coasting home to victory after clinching 266 electoral college votes

Legit.ng compiled the list of states won by Trump and the incumbent vice president and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris so far

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington, United States - The 2024 presidential contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is gradually coming to an end.

The incumbent vice president, Harris, is catching up with the former president, Trump, who has taken the lead and is on the verge of returning to the White House.

Trump is leading with 266 electoral college votes while Harris has 219. Photo credit: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

According to NBC News, Trump is leading with 266 electoral college votes while Harris has 219.

Legit.ng recalls that the first result of the US presidential election was announced in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. The result was a tie between Harris and Trump.

Harris and Trump both secured three votes each at the polling unit on Tuesday, November 5.

List of states Trump has won so far

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nebraska 1

Nebraska 3

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wyoming

List of states Harris has won so far

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nebraska 2

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington DC

Legit.ng recalls that Trump has 51.2% (68 million votes), while Harris holds 47.4% (62.9 million votes), with final votes pending.

A 269-269 tie could trigger a "contingent election," where the House picks the president and Senate selects the vice president.

US election: Trump declares victory, Harris yet to concede

Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump declared victory over Harris after being projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

To win the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 Electoral votes. The Republican presidential candidate lost his re-election bid in 2020 to incumbent president, Joe Bidden of the Democrat.

However, Harris is yet to concede defeat to Trump as at the time of filling this report.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng