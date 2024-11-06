US 2024 Election Results: List of States Trump, Harris Have Won So Far
- The winner of the 2024 presidential election in the United States America (USA) will soon be announced
- Republican candidate Donald Trump is coasting home to victory after clinching 266 electoral college votes
- Legit.ng compiled the list of states won by Trump and the incumbent vice president and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris so far
Washington, United States - The 2024 presidential contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is gradually coming to an end.
The incumbent vice president, Harris, is catching up with the former president, Trump, who has taken the lead and is on the verge of returning to the White House.
According to NBC News, Trump is leading with 266 electoral college votes while Harris has 219.
Legit.ng recalls that the first result of the US presidential election was announced in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire. The result was a tie between Harris and Trump.
Harris and Trump both secured three votes each at the polling unit on Tuesday, November 5.
List of states Trump has won so far
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nebraska 1
- Nebraska 3
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
List of states Harris has won so far
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Nebraska 2
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Oregon
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- Washington DC
Legit.ng recalls that Trump has 51.2% (68 million votes), while Harris holds 47.4% (62.9 million votes), with final votes pending.
Who is winning the US election right now: Harris wins Virginia, Trump leads with 266 electoral votes
A 269-269 tie could trigger a "contingent election," where the House picks the president and Senate selects the vice president.
US election: Trump declares victory, Harris yet to concede
Legit.ng earlier reported that Trump declared victory over Harris after being projected to win the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
To win the presidency, a candidate needs at least 270 Electoral votes. The Republican presidential candidate lost his re-election bid in 2020 to incumbent president, Joe Bidden of the Democrat.
However, Harris is yet to concede defeat to Trump as at the time of filling this report.
