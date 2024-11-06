Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

Washington, D.C., USA - Following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) election 2024, Atiku Abubakar has said “the lesson for us in Nigeria” is the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 6, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian polls, said in an election, the integrity of the electoral process ensures a credible outcome.

After a turbulent and defiant campaign against Kamala Harris, Trump will become the country’s 47th president. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, David Jonah

Source: Facebook

Trump secured victory in the US election on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, when he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes needed to win.

Congratulating Americans, Atiku said:

“This triumph, without a doubt, will stand as an enduring testament to the resilience and vitality of the democratic process - a timeless reminder that democracy, with all its trials and tribulations, remains a force for good in the world.

“The narrative of President Trump’s political journey, marked by his struggles and triumphs, shall serve as an inspiring parable of courage in the face of adversity — a lesson in the art of rising after every fall, and ultimately, emerging victorious."

The former vice-president added:

“The lesson for us in Nigeria is the integrity of the process that ensures a credible outcome.

"It is the expectation of every Nigerian that the Trump administration will stand resolute in ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria and other places in the world.”

