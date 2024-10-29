A senior lecturer at Taraba State University has outlined reasons why Americans should vote for Mr. Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election

Obiano emphasised the potential benefits of a Trump victory for both the United States and the global community

He also claimed that Trump's strategic decisions could end the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars and de-escalate global terrorism

Emmanuel C. Obiano, PhD, a senior lecturer at Taraba State University, Jalingo, Nigeria, has outlined reasons why Americans should vote for Mr. Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5th, 2024 Presidential election.

In a statement said to have been signed and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Awka on Tuesday, Obiano emphasised the potential benefits of a Trump victory for both the United States and the global community.

Taraba state university lecturer lists reasons for Americans to vote Trump. Photo credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Obiano, a Trump win would prioritize America's national interests, leading to increased economic growth and expanded employment opportunities for Americans.

Lecturer gives reason for Trump's support

He also highlighted that Trump's leadership would counter China's growing influence and prevent the country from overtaking, displacing, intimidating, and humiliating the United States.

In his words:

“If Trump wins, America’s National Interest will receive priority attention, with increasing economic growth and expanded employment for Americans. If Trump wins, China’s threat of overtaking, displacing, intimidating and humiliating the Unite States will be halted.”

Furthermore, Obiano claimed that Trump's strategic decisions could end the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, as Trump has promised.

He also stated that global terrorism would de-escalate under Trump's leadership, and the rising issues of drug, human, and human parts trafficking would decline.

He said:

“Only few honest but tough strategic decisions need to be taken to end the Russia-Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas wars. If TRUMP wins, both wars will cease. He said so. Rising spate of terrorism, globally, is unacceptable. If TRUMP wins, terrorism will de-escalate.”

Obiano addressed the challenges faced by developing countries, particularly political manipulation and economic subversion by the North through various alliances and policies.

He argued that a Trump victory would lead to more equitable global multilateral institutions, loosening the stranglehold of developed countries and improving their economies.

