US Election 2024: Nearly 25 Million Votes Cast as Harris, Trump Hit Battleground States
- As early voting ramps up in the United States (US) presidential election, 25 million ballots have already been cast
- Legit.ng reports that the early turnout is breaking records in 'battleground states' such as Georgia and North Carolina
- Parties can run up leads in the early vote and then see them vanish on Election Day because all their supporters have already cast ballots and the other side has not
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections and global issues.
Washington, D.C., United States - As the world looks forward to the 2024 United States (US) elections, it has emerged that nearly 25 million voters have already cast ballots.
The electorate exercised their franchise either through in-person early voting or mail-in ballots, according to tracking data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, Gainesville.
According to Reuters on Thursday, October 24, several states, including the battlegrounds of North Carolina and Georgia, set records on their respective first day of early voting last week.
Irish Examiner also noted the development.
Georgia and Pennsylvania are among the seven battleground states that will decide who wins the presidency, and Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are likely to spend much of the rest of their campaigns visiting them.
Legit.ng reports that the 2024 US presidential election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Voters in each state and the District of Columbia will choose electors to the Electoral College, who will then elect a president and vice president for a term of four years.
The incumbent president, Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, is not contesting. Rather, Harris is on the ballot for the party. The incumbent US vice president is being challenged by Trump, a former US president and the Republican Party flagbearer.
US election: Trump stops at McDonald's
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump stopped by McDonald's in Pennsylvania.
On the same day, Harris visited churches in Georgia, urging congregants to cast early ballots as part of her campaign’s “souls to the polls” push to turn out Black voters.
