Less than two weeks out to the US election 2024, a final national Siena College poll showed former President Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat

The presidential rival candidates are now deadlocked — 48% to 48% — for the popular vote, according to the Siena/New York Times survey published on Friday, October 25

All eyes seem glued on the US presidential race, as Trump attempts to eke out a victory over Harris

The two challengers for the presidency of the US, the Democratic Harris and the Republican Trump are tied at 48 percent.

The two challengers for the presidency of the US, the Democratic Harris and the Republican Trump are tied at 48 percent.

The result comes less than two weeks before Election Day, amid millions of Americans' votings.

Trump and Harris remain effectively tied even after three of the most tumultuous months in recent American political history.

While this latest Times/Siena College poll offers a glimpse into national sentiment, the presidential election will be decided in the seven battleground states where Harris and Trump have devoted an overwhelming amount of their time and resources. Most polls in those states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — suggest the contest is equally close.

As of Thursday evening, October 24, more than 30 million voters had already cast their ballots, according to tracking data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida. This has broken early vote records in some states.

