US Election 2024: Primate Ayodele Shares Prediction as Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Do Battle
- Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has said the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be "tight"
- Legit.ng reports that the 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- In a new video, Primate Ayodele, famous for issuing prophecies, predicted a deadlock in the poll
Washington, D.C., USA - The spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked Americans and everyone around the world to brace up for a "tight" United States election.
Ahead of the elections, Ayodele has projected an "inconclusive" poll.
Legit.ng reports that former President Donald Trump is attempting a rare return to the White House, while Vice President Kamala Harris looks to make history as the first woman and woman of colour to become a president.
In a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) page and seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said:
“Sincerely, the election will be very tight. What I see is that the process will be inconclusive. Nobody will get the number of electoral college (votes).”
Watch Primate Ayodele's video in full below:
Trump vs Harris: What final poll says
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final national poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that Trump and Harris were locked in a dead heat for the popular vote.
While this latest Times/Siena College poll offers a glimpse into national sentiment, the presidential election will be decided in the seven battleground states where Harris and Trump have devoted an overwhelming amount of their time and resources.
