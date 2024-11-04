Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has said the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be "tight"

Legit.ng reports that the 2024 United States presidential election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In a new video, Primate Ayodele, famous for issuing prophecies, predicted a deadlock in the poll

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

Washington, D.C., USA - The spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked Americans and everyone around the world to brace up for a "tight" United States election.

Ahead of the elections, Ayodele has projected an "inconclusive" poll.

Primate Ayodele spoke as the US gets set to hold its presidential election in what promises to be a high-stakes contest. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that former President Donald Trump is attempting a rare return to the White House, while Vice President Kamala Harris looks to make history as the first woman and woman of colour to become a president.

In a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) page and seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said:

“Sincerely, the election will be very tight. What I see is that the process will be inconclusive. Nobody will get the number of electoral college (votes).”

Watch Primate Ayodele's video in full below:

More election-related news on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Trump vs Harris: What final poll says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the final national poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that Trump and Harris were locked in a dead heat for the popular vote.

While this latest Times/Siena College poll offers a glimpse into national sentiment, the presidential election will be decided in the seven battleground states where Harris and Trump have devoted an overwhelming amount of their time and resources.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng