Nigerians have predicted who will win the US 2024 presidential election as the tenure of President Joe Biden nears an end

The presidential race between Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump of the Republican Party is gearing up to be a tight one

In a poll by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media predicted the candidate who may emerge victorious between Harris and Trump

Washington DC, United States - Americans will elect a new president on Tuesday, November 5, as the incumbent, Joe Biden, nears the end of his tenure.

Ahead of the election, Nigerians on social media have predicted who will emerge the winner in a poll conducted by Legit.ng on Twitter and WhatsApp.

The election is mainly between Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party.

Who will win the US presidential election 2024?

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng on X (formerly Twitter), 53.1% of the respondents predicted VP Harris would win the election, while 46.9% predicted former President Trump's victory.

While Harris won in the X poll, Tr.mp was predicted in the Legit.ng WhatsApp poll. While 55 respondents predicted victory for the US vice president, 146 respondents predicted Trump's victory.

Legit.ng notes that this is simply a poll to provide insight into the possible voting pattern.

US election 2024: Primate Ayodele shares prediction

In a related development, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked Americans and everyone around the world to brace up for a "tight" United States election.

Ahead of the elections, Ayodele projected an "inconclusive" poll. Trump is attempting a rare return to the White House, while Vice President Kamala Harris looks to make history as the first woman and woman of colour to become a president.

“Sincerely, the election will be very tight. What I see is that the process will be inconclusive. Nobody will get the number of electoral college (votes)," Primate Ayodele said in a video posted on his known X (formerly Twitter) page and seen by Legit.ng.

