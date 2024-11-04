"Trump All the Way", "I Want Kamala Harris": Nigerians Reveal Who They Want to Win US Election
- As the United States prepares for its highly anticipated presidential election, Nigerians are actively sharing their opinions on who they'd like to see as the next president
- Some Nigerians are strongly backing Donald Trump, citing reasons such as restoring confidence and peace globally, while others enthusiastically support Kamala Harris, believing she's the answer to America's issues and will make history
- Meanwhile, they have also predicted the winner between the two candidates in a poll by Legit.ng
Washington DC, United States - As the United States gears up for its highly anticipated presidential election, Nigerians are sharing their thoughts on who they'd like to see win
In a display of international interest and engagement, citizens from Africa's most populous country are weighing in on the candidates, with some passionately backing former President Donald Trump while others enthusiastically support Vice President Kamala Harris.
US election 2024: Some Nigerians back Trump
In this report, Legit.ng collates some Nigerians' diverse reactions after asking them who they'd like to see succeed President Joe Biden.
Aniekere Ben posted:
"Trump all the way."
IK Ezeonyeka said:
"The current world situation does not warrant a woman president in America; though Harris is a good candidate, she has to wait for another time, Trump all the way."
Ferdinand Yilmiap Shindong said:
"I stand with Trump congratulations in advance."
Beniah Ezebunwa said:
"Trump is the man to restore confidence and peace not only in America but the entire world."
Raphael Isighe said:
"Donald Trump is the right one for America. The fear of God and love is in Him. America is not a Nation a woman should rule for now."
US election 2024: Some Nigerians back Harris
Blessed Smart posted on Facebook:
"Kamala all the way ❤️❤️"
Blessed Christian Chris said:
"I want Kamala Harris to win."
Mathew Ayemhi said:
"Kamala Harris. Is the answer to American issue I give her 100 percent to be the president."
Isaac Phoenix said:
"Kamala Harris will make history."
Peter Mbilitem said:
"KAMALA is the next President of the USA."
US election 2024: Nigerians predict winner
Meanwhile, Nigerians have predicted who will win the US 2024 presidential election as President Joe Biden's tenure nears an end.
In a poll by Legit.ng, Nigerians on social media predicted the candidate who may emerge victorious between Harris and Trump
