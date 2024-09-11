Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off in a highly anticipated debate, sparking sharp exchanges on leadership, the economy, and race

Harris positioned herself as the fresh face of a new generation, while Trump doubled down on attacks linking her to the Biden administration’s policies

With just weeks to Election Day, the debate revealed stark contrasts between the candidates' visions for America’s future

In a high-stakes debate just eight weeks before Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off for the first time on Tuesday night.

Hosted by ABC News at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the 90-minute exchange was a fiery showdown as both candidates laid out their visions for the country’s future.

Harris, vying to define herself as a leader of a new generation, aimed to build on her track record while distancing herself from the Biden administration’s perceived shortcomings.

Meanwhile, Trump, the Republican frontrunner, aimed to reinforce his populist message while linking Harris to what he called the failures of the Biden presidency.

Here are five key takeaways from the night’s heated exchange.

1. Harris came out swinging early

Vice President Kamala Harris set the tone for the debate by putting Donald Trump on the defensive right from the start. In her opening remarks, Harris accused Trump of relying on a “tired playbook” filled with “lies, grievances, and name-calling.” She even took a jab at Trump’s rallies, claiming attendees leave due to “exhaustion” from his long, meandering speeches. Trump quickly fired back, boasting about his record-breaking rally sizes and attempting to frame Harris as out of touch.

2. Trump’s continued attacks on Biden

Throughout the debate, Trump focused his fire on President Joe Biden, trying to tether Harris to Biden’s administration. He blamed Biden for inflation, a weakened economy, and failed leadership abroad, casting Harris as an extension of those policies. Harris distanced herself, reminding voters that she’s her own leader, offering a “new generation of leadership.” The contrast was a key moment, with Trump trying to blur the lines between Harris and Biden while Harris sought to distinguish her vision.

3. Harris’s mission, define herself

A pivotal goal for Harris was introducing herself to a wider audience. Polls indicate that many voters, especially independents, feel they don’t know enough about her. Harris seized the moment, talking about her upbringing in a middle-class family and her experience as a prosecutor. She touted her policy proposals, including reproductive rights and support for working families. It was an attempt to offer clarity and distinction from both Biden and Trump, showing her independence and potential for future leadership.

4. Trump refuses to concede 2020 loss

Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the 2020 election outcome resurfaced when asked about his recent comment that he "lost by a whisker." Trump denied ever conceding, claiming his previous statement was sarcastic. He doubled down on his stance that the election was stolen, leaving voters to grapple with his ongoing refusal to accept defeat. His reluctance to take responsibility for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack added to the tension, with Trump deflecting blame entirely.

5. Race, not gender, became a flashpoint

While Harris’s gender wasn’t directly addressed, race took center stage. Trump’s previous false comments about Harris’s racial identity were raised, with him dismissively stating that he “couldn’t care less” about her race. Harris, however, turned the conversation toward Trump’s history of racial divisiveness, highlighting his false birther claims about President Obama and accusations of discriminatory practices in his businesses. In a forceful moment, she painted Trump as unfit to lead a country longing for unity.

