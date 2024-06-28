A majority of debate watchers, as indicated by a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, believe Donald Trump outperformed Joe Biden in the presidential debate

67% favouring Trump compared to 33% for Biden, leaves many wondering if this would be the reality of the main election

The poll highlighted significant scepticism towards Joe Biden’s leadership abilities among debate watchers

United States - Despite strong partisan views, the debate had minimal impact on voters’ presidential choices, with 81% of debate watchers stating it did not influence their decision and only 5% reporting a change in their voting intention.

Registered voters who watched the presidential debate between Biden and Trump believe that Trump outperformed Biden.

Donald Trump debates Joe Biden in fresh CNN presidential debate Photo credit: Kelvin Dietsch/Samuel Corum

Source: Getty Images

The CNN poll conducted by SSRS also had the viewers most viewers lacked confidence in Biden’s leadership abilities.

As reported by CNN, the debate had minimal impact on their presidential choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, as The Sun reported, questions swirled about the president’s (Biden) fitness for office following a string of gaffs, blunders, and episodes where critics said he looked frail.

Details of the poll reveal that the watchers favoured Trump, representing 67 percent to 33 percent, with pre-debate expectations at 55 percent to 45 percent in Trump’s favour.

In contrast, Biden was considered the better performer in both 2020 debates.

Republicans expressed strong confidence in Trump, with 96% rating him higher, while 69 per cent of Democrats favoured Biden.

Among GOP viewers, 85 percent believed Trump addressed concerns about his ability to handle the presidency, compared to 53 percent for Biden among Democrats.

What’s the implication of the poll?

The poll results reflect the views of debate watchers and do not represent the entire voting public.

Furthermore, an 81 percent majority of debate watchers said the debate did not affect their presidential choice, 14 percent reconsidered but did not change their minds, and only 5 percent changed their minds.

About 3 per cent of Biden and Trump supporters changed their minds, with larger shares among other candidates.

Among undecided or open-minded voters, 9% changed their minds, and 25% reconsidered.

Only 3 per cent of Trump supporters from the pre-debate survey now say they’d consider voting for Biden, while 5 per cent of Biden supporters say they’d consider voting for Trump.

Overall, 48% of debate watchers say they’d only consider voting for Trump, 40% for Biden, 2% are considering both candidates, and 11% aren’t considering either.

The poll reflects the opinions of those who watched the debate and isn’t representative of the entire voting public, given differences in demographics, political preferences, and political engagement. Debate watchers were slightly more Republican-aligned by 5 points than the national average.

A 57 per cent majority of debate watchers say they have no confidence in Biden’s leadership abilities, while 44 per cent say the same about Trump. These numbers are similar to pre-debate sentiments, where 55 per cent lacked confidence in Biden and 47 per cent in Trump.

Neither candidate scored highly in leadership confidence. Only 36 per cent of debate watchers have a lot of confidence in Trump’s leadership, compared to 14% for Biden.

Trump says inflation is ‘killing our country’ under Biden

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump accused Joe Biden on Thursday, June 27, of doing a “poor job” on the US economy and of presiding over a disastrous rise in inflation, reflecting how rising prices and the cost of living have become vital issues ahead of November’s presidential election.

According to a recent poll from the DC-based firm Gallup, Americans have named inflation or the cost of living as “the most important financial problem facing their family” in each of the last three years.

Source: Legit.ng