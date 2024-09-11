Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 US election, Kamala Harris, and Republican Party's Donald Trump had their first presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10

The candidates dived into contentious issues, from migration and fracking to Israel’s war on Gaza

Outspoken former Nigerian federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, spoke about the pair's outing

Washington DC, USA - A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the Nigerian national assembly, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, September 11, said US vice president Kamala Harris "is the best presidential material".

Sani, in a social media post, stated that Trump "has a clear and practical solution to ending the Russian/Ukraine war and other wars around the world".

Former US President Trump and US VP Kamala Harris debate during the presidential election campaign at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photos credit: Win McNamee

Sani wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Kamala is the best presidential material who can protect and preserve America’s democracy and the country’s obligations and responsibilities to the international community. But Trump has a clear and practical solution to ending the Russian/Ukraine war and other wars around the world."

Legit.ng reports that Harris was widely seen as dominating the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, against Republican former president, Trump.

The combative presidential debate in which Harris put Trump on the defensive, offered a rare opportunity for both candidates to make their case on various topics just eight weeks before the elections.

Harris approached Trump at his lectern, introducing herself by name, in what was the first handshake at a presidential debate since 2016. Trump has spent weeks launching personal attacks on Harris.

Harris and Trump are in a tight race as electorate exercise their franchise on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

US: Kamala Harris leads Trump

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that vice president Harris became the bookmaker's favourite to win the November election, surpassing Trump after a strong showing in the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, September 10.

According to the Election Betting Odds tracker, which consolidates numbers from four separate markets, Harris now has a 51.8% chance of winning, compared to Trump's 46.9%.

