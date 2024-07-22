A woman has become an internet sensation after she correctly predicted the political future of the United States' Vice President Kamala Harris

In a now-blown tweet she made in 2020, the woman shared what will happen to Harris in the next four years and also spoke about her chances at the polls

On Sunday, July 21, US President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection and endorsed his VP Harris to be his party's presidential nominee

A female astrologer, @starheal, has gone viral on X after her tweet about Kamala Harris made on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, became a reality.

United States Vice President Harris is set to become the first black woman and Asian-American to clinch a major party's presidential ticket after US President Joe Biden endorsed her on Sunday, July 21, while announcing he had dropped out of the race.

The astrologer correctly predicted Kamala Harris political future. Photo Credit: Drew Hallowell, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In her 2020 tweet, @starheal said she foresaw Harris running for president because it coincided with her Saturn return. She wrote:

"Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return."

How astrologer predicted Harris' future

When asked how she foresaw Harris' political future, @starheal replied:

"Bc I know how to do predictions looking at the movement of the planets."

Another netizen asked the astrologer if Harris would win the US November 2024 election and she said:

"I don't think so."

See her tweet below:

Netizens rush the lady over her prediction

@tinaaabean_ said:

"Alright babe we need you now more than ever bc who’s going to actually take the election ."

@jaf7 said:

"Harris is 59 now. In four years she will be 63. Still a young wippersnapper compared to these old farts."

@MoorishBrooklyn said:

"If she does most likely she will flip the roles and choose a male for a running mate."

@uknowonshik said:

"I am amazed by you, starheal. People would like, throw some rocks and hate and spitting sh.it over you and here you are with your accurate prediction again. Such a determination."

@Passionfruit434 said:

"Should I book a relationship consultation if Im not in a relationship but want to know when I will be?"

@josiedenuevo said:

"Can you tell me if my man’s cheating on me and with who??"

@harshvi2point0 said:

"Need you to fix my life queen ."

@archanaprasanna said:

"If Biden is elected in 2020 then he would be the nominee for the 2024 election, she can’t run."

Biden gives reason for endorsing Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US President has given a reason for nominating his Vice President, Kamala Harris, as the Democrat nominee for the party's presidential ticket.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, calling his decision to choose her as his running mate in 2020 the "best decision" he made. He urged Democrats to unite behind Harris and work together to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement thanking President Biden for his leadership and selfless act of withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. She praised Biden for putting the American people and the country above all else, a trait she noted he has demonstrated throughout his service life.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng