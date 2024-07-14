The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the assassin after former US president, Donald Trump's life

The FBI spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said the suspect is 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School and received his high school diploma to some applause during the 2022 graduation ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Pennsylvania, United States - The details of the young man who tried to assassinate former US president, Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania have emerged

Legit.ng recalls that Trump sustained an injury in his right ear during the assassination attempt on his life on Saturday, July 13.

Crooks received a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative. Photo credit: @MiaCathell/@DonaldTNews

Source: Twitter

Trump said a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Facts about assassin after Trump’s life

As reported by Aljazeera, the following are some of the things to know about Crooks:

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks

He is a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania – about 35 miles south of Butler and about an hour away from where the shooting took place

The assassin after Trump’s life graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022. Crooks received his high school diploma to some applause during the 2022 graduation ceremony

He received a $500 “star award” from the National Math and Science Initiative.

State voter records show that Crooks was a registered Republican.

The forthcoming US presidential election in November 5 election would have been the first time Crooks had been old enough to vote.

At 17, Crooks made a $15 donation to ActBlue, a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians.

The FBI has said investigations are ongoing to determine Crooks’ motive for the attack that came months before the presidential elections.

During a press briefing, FBI special agent in charge, Kevin Rojek said:

“We’re looking at photographs right now and we’re trying to run his DNA and get biometric confirmation.”

53-year-old Crooks’ father, Matthew said he was also trying to figure out what happened and would wait until he spoke to law enforcement before speaking about his son, CNN reports.

An X user, @MiaCathell, shared video of Crooks' graduation ceremony.

FBI unveils identity assassin after Trump’s life

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect was shot dead at the scene by a US Secret Service officer.

Guglielmi added that one bystander was killed in the shooting and two others were critically injured.

Other officials later revealed that all three victims were male.

Source: Legit.ng