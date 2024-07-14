Nigerians have attacked Pastor Paul Adeolu Adefarasin for condemning the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Adefarasin came under massive fire for allegedly not condemning the violence in the 2023 elections in Nigeria

The televangelist said he is thankful to God for the survival of Trump without fatal injury after the shooting incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events.

Lekki, Lagos state - Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock church, Pastor Paul Adeolu Adefarasin, has come under massive attack by Nigerians for condemning the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Legit.ng recalls that Trump sustained an injury after he was shot by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

Pastor Paul said he is thankful to God for the survival of Trump without fatal injury.

Reacting to the incident, Adefarasin condemned the attack on Trump and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased spectator and prayers for the injured.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @pauladefarasin on Sunday, July 14.

The Nigerian pastor said he is thankful to God for the survival of Trump without fatal injury.

Pastor Adefarasin wrote:

“We condemn political violence in the leading democracy of the free world. We are thankful to God for the survival of former President Donald J. Trump without fatal injury. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased spectator and offer our prayers for the injured. Our prayers remain for a speedy and total recovery of former President Trump.”

Nigerians react

@AjeboDanny

Oh now we draw inspiration from their democratic process but you were giving prophecies on our own with corn in your pocket ehn Paul?

@AfamDeluxo

Pastor, despite the political violence in the 2023 General elections in Lagos, where you pastor & have your headquarters, there was/has been no condemnation from you, even with video evidence and reports from EU observers. Nevertheless, carry on, sir. We all know what we are doing.

@SavvyRinu

Did you condemn the electoral violence against voters in Nigeria, especially the vicious threats and attacks unleashed against Nigerians from the SE in Lagos?

You talk about democracy, what about the flagrantly rigged elections that was orchestrated in your country in 2023?

@JosephOnuorah

To think that a major violence was unleashed on voters in Ikate Elegushi - right besides your church ⛪️ HQ

The silence was absolutely deafening and bizarre !!!

Biden reacts as Trump survives assassination attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Joe Biden reacted to the assassination attempt on Trump by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden said he is grateful Trump is safe after the shooting incident while he called for the country to unite and denounce political violence.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence.” He added that: “We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this.”

