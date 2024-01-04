An imam (a person who leads prayers in a mosque), Hassan Sharif, who was shot outside a mosque in New Jersey on Wednesday, January 3, has died

Legit.ng reports that US authorities said the killing did not initially appear to be driven by terrorism or "bias"

Sharif was shot multiple times near a mosque in Newark, west of New York, before being taken to hospital where he later gave up the ghost

New Jersey, USA - Hassan Sharif, an Imam in the United States of America (USA), has died after being shot multiple times outside the mosque he leads in Newark city.

Authorities said at a news conference that they believe the killing of Imam Sharif was not motivated by domestic terrorism or "bias".

Imam Hassan Sharif has been shot dead in the USA. Photo credit: @ADorian4Newark

Source: Twitter

Imam shot outside New Jersey mosque dies

The shooting happened outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque around 6:15am on Wednesday, January 3, Newark Public Safety said.

Police said the Imam was hit more than once and rushed to a medical centre where he died later in the afternoon.

Reacting to the attack, New Jersey attorney-general, Matthew Platkin, said at a briefing:

"We do not yet know the motivation for this crime (but) the evidence collected thus far does not indicate that this was an act motivated by bias or an act of domestic terrorism."

He added:

"In light of global events, and with a rise in bias that many communities are experiencing across our state — particularly the Muslim community — there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear."

See below Essex County Commissioner, A'Dorian Murray-Thomas' post about the late Islamic leader:

