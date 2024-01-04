Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Two persons in the convoy of Sokoto state deputy governor, Muhammad Idris Gobir, died in an accident on Wednesday evening, January 3.

It was learnt that the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, and his deputy, Muhammad Idris Gobir, were at Sabon Birni with other top party officials for a function. They were said to be returning to the state capital when the tragedy struck.

Accident claims two lives in Sokoto deputy governor’s convoy. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Deaths in Sokoto deputy gov's convoy accident

The deceased policeman and photographer, one Buhari Tanko, according to The Punch, were on the entourage of the deputy governor.

A source told The Nation:

“I just got a confirmation on the accident involving a police vehicle in which the deceased photographer was in the vehicle at the occurrence of the incident.

“I also had that a police man whose name is yet to be known and the photographer died on the spot.

“It’s sad. We pray that Allah grants their souls eternal rest."

Police react

Ahmed Rufai, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Sokoto state command, confirmed the accident, Leadership newspaper noted.

He said:

“The incident involved a pilot vehicle on the deputy governor’s convoy.

"A police officer and one person, a photographer died on the spot. Others who sustained injuries are already receiving treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital here in Sokoto."

