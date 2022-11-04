The United Kingdom on Friday, November 4, issued a warning to its citizens that terrorists are planning to attack the United States (US).

According to the UK's travel advisory issued on Friday, there is a high chance that the terrorists will launch indiscriminate attacks in places visited by foreigners, crowded areas, and transportation networks.

The British government, therefore, urged citizens to closely monitor media reports and be vigilant at all times.

Concerning the nature of the attack, the UK government persons of interest are individuals who may have been inspired by terrorist ideology to carry out so-called ‘lone actor’ attacks targeting public events or places.

It was also stated in the travel advisory that the attacks could take place with little or no notice.

To avert this, the UK government advised the US to deploy security agents in public places.

Part of the advisory seen by Punch stated:

“The US Department of Homeland Security provides public information about credible threats. Expect an increased presence of law enforcement and tight security at public places and events. This may include a heavy police presence, additional restrictions and searches on bags, and the use of screening technologies.

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time."

