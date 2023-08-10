There was pandemonium in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, when some suspected gang invaded a presidential rally

Reports confirmed that it was the rally of Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate for the 2023 election

Shortly after the rally, it was gathered that the gunmen launched an attack and fired shots sporadically, leading to Villavicencio's assassination

Ecuador, Quito - An emerging report has confirmed that some suspected gunmen assassinated Fernando Villavicencio, an anti-corruption crusader and presidential candidate, in the upcoming presidential polls in Ecuador.

According to BBC, the 59-year-old was shot dead shortly after concluding a rally in Quito on Wednesday, August 8.

It was gathered that a gang known as the Los Lobos (The Wolves) claimed responsibility for the assassination of Villavicencio.

Ecuador govt declares state of emergency

This tragic incident forced Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso to declare a 'State of Emergency', blaming the assassination on organised crime.

President Lasso stated that the state of emergency would last for two-month but the presidential polls slated for Sunday, August 20, would commence as scheduled.

According to Aljazeera, he said:

“The armed forces as of this moment are mobilised throughout the national territory to guarantee the security of citizens, the tranquillity of the country and the free and democratic elections of August 20.”

It was gathered that several shots were fired at the scene of the incident somewhere around the northern part of Quito.

Reports revealed that video clips on social media showed the 59-year-old Villavicencio getting into a car after the event, before the sound of apparent gunfire and screaming.

President Lasso extends condolence to Villavicencio's family

President Lasso, via a post on X, extended his sincere condolence to the family of the deceased presidential candidate.

He wrote:

“Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and condolences to his wife and daughters.”

