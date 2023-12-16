Nigeria has made history again following the appointment of Olusimbo Ige as the Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner

Dr Ige's appointment makes her the first black woman ever to be appointed to the top position in the department's history

It was gathered that Mayor Brandon Johnson approved Dr Ige's nomination following the dismissal of Dr Allison Arwady

A Nigerian, Dr Olusimbo Ige, has assumed the commissioner position at the Chicago Department of Public Health in the United States.

Her appointment made her the first black woman to attain the position in the department's history.

Dr Olusimbo Ige is the first black female Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner. Photo Credit: NYAM

In a social media post, former lawmaker and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri, congratulated Ms Olusimbo for her extraordinary milestone.

She wrote:

"History made ! Congrats to the first Black Woman in the History of Chicago Dept. of Public Health to be appointed as Commissioner A Nigerian American woman. Congratulations to Dr. Olusimbo Ige."

How Mayor of Brandon Johnson nominated Dr Ige

Meanwhile, Olusimbo's appointment was on the heels of the dismissal of the abrupt dismissal of the former commissioner, Dr Allison Arwady.

According to CBS News, Dr Arwady was fired three months after being appointed to the top position.

Following her dismissal, Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the nomination of Dr Olusimbo as the next in line for the top job.

Mayor Johnson in a statement said:

"Dr. Ige is a tremendous addition to not just our administration, but to the City of Chicago."

Simbo previously was a managing director of programs at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a New Jersey-based nonprofit public health organization.

She has also served as an assistant commissioner for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

