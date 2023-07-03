The World Bank has appointed the former Nigerian minister of finance and planning, Zainab Ahmed as an alternate executive director.

She joins the list of prominent Nigerian women who have held influential positions on the international stage.

Ahmed has been billed to resume duties on Monday, July 10, at the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC, United States.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Mrs Zaina Ahmed, the minister of finance under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has bagged a new job at the World Bank.

As reported by Vanguard, Mrs Ahmed will resume at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, United States as an alternate executive director on Monday, July 10.

Zainab Ahmed is expected to resume duties at the World Bank on Monday, July 10. Photo Credit: @ZShamsuna

Source: Twitter

World Bank: Disparities ensue over Zainab Ahmed's appointment

However, there are disparities over the eligibility of the former minister of finance as the rightful candidate for the position.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was gathered that a report quoting a Washington source revealed that the 63-year-old circumvented appointment procedures by nominating herself.

The report also alleged that her nomination was not approved by her boss (Buahri), nor did it get the approval of President Bola Tinubu.

Countering the allegation, a source in the federal government said Mrs Ahmed was spot in the appointment procedure.

The source said:

“It’s impossible (for her to nominate herself). And she didn’t. She was validly nominated by the Ministry (of Finance), and President Buhari approved her nomination before he left.

“This type of nomination is routine as a former DG Budget was nominated at the twilight of the Jonathan administration, and nobody made any noise about it. It’s truly unfair.

“The former DG Budget was nominated as Executive Director, African Development Bank.”

The former minister is said to work under Ayanda Dlondlo, a former South African Minister who is the Executive Director.

Zainab Ahmed asks Tibubu’s govt to raise VAT to 10%, says Buhari'll end subsidy before May 29

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Finance, Budge, and National Planning asks the incoming government to raise VAT to 10%.

The ex-Minister said the increase would stimulate economic growth instead of the current 7.5%.

The Minister also said that President Buhari would remove the petrol subsidy before May 29, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng