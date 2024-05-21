NIPCO has released a list of filling stations where CNG fuel can be purchased for as low as N200

Rising fuel prices have been a source of frustration among Nigerians, and the impact cost of living

The federal government is determined to ensure more stations install CNG facilities for Nigerians to use

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Some filling stations across Nigeria have commenced the sale of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel seen as a viable alternative to using Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol.

CNG is a fuel gas under pressure that remains clear, odourless and non-corrosive. It is an alternative to petrol.

More Nigerians chose CNG fuel as an alternative to petrol Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) recently ordered all filling stations across the country to commence selling CNG.

The introduction of CNG at filling stations is part of the federal government's broader strategy to diversify Nigeria's energy sources and reduce citizens' dependence on petrol.

Nigerians buy CNG at filling stations.

NIPCO is at the forefront of the adoption of CNG in Nigeria, with its filling stations spread across the country.

Legit.ng reported that a driver who converted his car to run on CNG shared his experience in a video at a NIPCO filling station, where CNG was sold at N150 per cubic meter.

The driver also revealed that filling his car's tank with CNG fuel cost him not more than N2,000.

NIPCO gas stations

NIPCO gas stations are located in 15 different areas across Nigeria. Some of these locations include:

Opposite MFM Prayer City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Ibadan-Lagos Road, Ibadan

Kubwa, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua Road, and Ohunene, Ajaokuta in Abuja

Edikor Village, Ibaka Road, Udung Uko LGA, Akwa Ibom

Warri-Sapele Road, Okolovu

For more details on gas station locations near you, check here.

Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas in a recent statement revealed that autoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while for heavy commercial vehicles, CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

