The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has denied allegations of budget padding

Recall that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has alleged that N206,242,395,000 found its way into its budget without its knowledge

According to the minister, the funds in question were only wrongly captured in the budget estimates submitted to the National Assembly

Finally, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has reacted to the allegations of budget padding by some ministries, departments and agencies.

The minister, who refuted the allegations disclosed that the funds in question were only wrongly captured in the budget estimates submitted to the National Assembly, Daily Trust reports.

Zainab Ahmed denies allegations of budget padding. Photo credit: Nurudeen Bello

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement by the special adviser to the minister on media and communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi.

The statement read in part:

“The project so referred to is domiciled in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development headquarters. The World Bank is the funding source for the National Social Safety Net-Scale Up project to the tune of $473,500,000 which is equivalent to N206,242,395,000, using the N435.57/USD exchange rate.

“The project was correctly described in the submission from the International Economic Relations Department (IERD) for the 2023 budget. But, unfortunately, a wrong code was selected from the drop-down menu which resulted in a wrong description of the project which resulted in it being captured as ‘Purchase of Security Equipment’ in the Government Integrated Financial Management Information (GIFMIS) Budget Preparation System (BPS)."

Source: Legit.ng