The honourary citizenship of Texas conferred on Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has been greeted with criticism

Obi's counterpart and co-contestant at the forthcoming presidential polls, Omoyele Sowore is not pleased with the award

He took to his social media to lambast Obi stating that "the award is not worth the paper it was printed on"

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has hit out at his counterpart of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Legit.ng reports.

Peter Obi earlier today celebrated another milestone after he was conferred honourary citizenship in Dallas by the Mayor of Texas, Eric Johnson.

Sowore has been a long-time critic of Peter Obi and has often referred to him as the same as the old political folks. Photo: Peter Obi, Omoyele Sowore

The former Anambra state governor while reflecting on his latest achievement said via his Twitter handle:

"Today in Dallas Texas United States, I met with the Mayor of Dallas and his team. I had the privilege of being conferred with the honorary citizenship of Dallas. I also met with a select group of Texas Judges.-PO"

However, his political rival, Omoyele Sowore had a different thing to say about Obi's achievement.

The pragmatic comrade took to his official Facebook page to make a mockery of his counterpart.

His post reads:

"Mr. Clueless Obi!

"No wonder Mr. Peter Obi clearly stated he’s got no ideology different from Atiku Abubakar and the rest, for him to be celebrating the conferment of “honorary citizenship” of Dallas show he’s got no clue that the award is not even worth the paper it was printed upon. Someone scammed him!"

